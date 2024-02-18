Rachel Alkalay, an Israeli entrepreneur and the founder of "Novel Concepts Medical," has garnered international acclaim for her groundbreaking contributions to medical research.

Recognized as a pioneering inventor by the International Federation of Intellectual Property Attorneys (FICPI), Alkalay's innovative work has earned her prestigious awards and accolades, including the Global Health & Pharma award and the Biotechnologies Awards.

"Novel Concepts Medical," founded by Dr. Alkalay in 2020, focuses on researching and developing revolutionary solutions using natural compounds for various pathologies, including Covid-19, Alzheimer's, cancer, obesity, diabetes, and anemia.

Inspired by her father's old notebook, Dr. Alkalay embarked on scientific research into the potential medicinal properties of plants as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With experience gained from working in Israel, New York, and London, she recognized the untapped potential of plant-based therapies in modern medicine.

"About a third of the world's medicines are made from plants," explains Dr. Alkalay. "Plants are a fascinating avenue for researchers seeking novel drugs and treatment modalities."

In 2020, Dr. Alkalay began developing an antiviral formula targeting Covid-19. Through rigorous testing in multiple laboratories, her invention demonstrated promising results by effectively blocking the entry of the coronavirus into human cells. Collaborating with renowned laboratories in Israel and Canada's McMaster University Center for Infectious Diseases, Dr. Alkalay's research has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of viral diseases.

L. Moyle

Beyond Covid-19, Dr. Alkalay's research extends to Alzheimer's disease, prompted by observations of Covid-19 patients experiencing short-term memory loss. Her team developed a novel formula showing potential in preventing and treating Alzheimer's, offering hope to millions affected by cognitive decline.

"This scientific breakthrough holds promise for individuals suffering from memory loss, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease," says Dr. Alkalay. "As our formula is derived from safe and legal plants, we anticipate its introduction as a dietary supplement in the near future."

Continuing her pioneering work, Dr. Alkalay's company is exploring treatments for diseases associated with metabolic syndrome, including cancer and diabetes. Successful trials on volunteers have demonstrated significant reductions in glucose levels and weight, offering new avenues for managing these conditions.

With her dedication to advancing medical research and improving healthcare outcomes, Rachel Alkalay stands at the forefront of innovation, bringing hope to patients worldwide.