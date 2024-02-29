Israeli company launches groundbreaking AI cancer mentor

Israeli company Belong.Life, renowned for its innovative AI-based patient education and support solutions, has introduced the BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor app, a cutting-edge cancer support technology hailed as the most advanced of its kind.

This new solution represents a significant leap forward in personalized cancer care, offering patients a proactive and comprehensive conversational AI tool to guide them through their journey to recovery, available round-the-clock.

Named BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor, the app serves as a dedicated mentor, prioritizing patient empowerment and caregiver support. It delivers personalized guidance, educational resources, and assistance in navigating clinical trial options, alongside tools to facilitate improved communication with healthcare providers.

Eliran Malki, co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life, emphasized the importance of accessibility and affordability in personalized cancer support, stating, “Proximity to hospital or bank account size should not determine priority in answering patients' questions and needs. The BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor app will allow us to make personalized cancer support accessible and affordable for everyone.”

The BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor app draws on a vast repository of over two billion data points, encompassing patient-doctor interactions and peer-to-peer exchanges within the Belong.Life community. This wealth of information underpins the app's AI technology, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and relevance in patient support.

“Our AI technology for patient support is unprecedented,” affirmed Irad Deutsch, co-founder and CTO of Belong.Life, underscoring the app's groundbreaking capabilities in enhancing cancer care and patient outcomes.