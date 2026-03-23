'100% with Israel:' Nvidia's CEO expands tech investment amid war

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has expressed unequivocal support for Israel, saying in a podcast that he is “100% with Israel,” marking a rare public political stance from a major tech leader.

Beyond his comments, Nvidia has highlighted its support for employees in Israel, including assisting the family of a staff member who was previously held captive by Hamas. The company also welcomed the employee and his partner back to its campus, framing its response as both personal and operational support.

The remarks come as Nvidia continues to deepen its long-term investment in Israel, where it has a growing workforce and expanding research and development operations. The company is reportedly planning a larger campus that could eventually accommodate up to 10,000 employees, further strengthening its presence in the country following its 2019 acquisition of Mellanox.

Huang has previously described Israel as a key hub in Nvidia’s global AI strategy, positioning it as a central pillar in the company’s future development rather than just a regional market.