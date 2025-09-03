Israel launches satellite Ofek 19 successfully into orbit

Recommended -

Israel successfully launched its satellite dubbed "Ofek 19" into space Tuesday night, the Israel Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. The satellite was launched from an undisclosed site by a "Shavit" launcher.

After its launch, the satellite entered its orbit, began transmission, and underwent a series of initial tests. The Israeli space program will continue to carry out a series of tests until the satellite is fully commissioned.

"The Ofek 19 satellite was developed drawing on experience accumulated by the defense establishment and IAI in developing the advanced Ofek observation satellites, which have been launched into space since 1988," the statement read. Once fully operative, the space program will transfer command of the satellite to Unit 9900, the IDF’s visual and geospatial intelligence unit.

President of Israel Isaac Herzog responded to the launch, saying, “Israel must have a presence in space, where humanity's future lies, which carries critically important strategic capabilities, particularly in the arena we're engaged in."

The IDF used Israeli satellites to produce over 12,000 satellite images of Iranian territory during Operation Rising Lion. These satellites have become an essential wartime asset for collecting intelligence in enemy territory.

"Ofek 19, joining Israel's satellite constellation in space, represents a significant force multiplier for the operational capabilities of our defense establishment," said the Ministry of Defense Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram. "The Swords of Iron War, particularly Operation Rising Lion, demonstrated that modern warfare extends into space. Expanding and strengthening our foothold in space is a central objective in the ministry's strategy. In the coming decade, we will invest billions in deploying a satellite constellation that will allow us to maintain persistent, simultaneous surveillance of any point throughout the Middle East.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz also commented on X, saying, "This is also a message to all our enemies wherever they may be -- we are keeping an eye on you at all times and in all situations. And in general, the message to the peoples of the region -- Let's cooperate with these capabilities for a better shared future for all of us."