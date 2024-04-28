Israel ranks 10th best health care system in 2024 review

In the latest edition of the CEOWORLD magazine Health Care Index, Israel's impressive tenth-place ranking has drawn attention as a noteworthy achievement.

Amidst the backdrop of Taiwan's top position and the overall landscape of global healthcare, Israel's placement highlights its remarkable performance in healthcare readiness and management.

With a notable score of 90.25 in government readiness, Israel exemplifies the importance of proactive policymaking and efficient healthcare management practices. Despite its relatively smaller size compared to other leading nations, Israel's high ranking serves as a testament to its resilience and adaptability in navigating complex healthcare landscapes. Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia hold the top three spots on the list and El Salvador has been placed at the bottom of the index.

European countries such as Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Norway continue to maintain a strong presence in global healthcare rankings, with five nations making it to the top ten.