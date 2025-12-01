Israel's new Iron Beam laser defense technology system is complete

The Head of the Defense Intelligence Organization, Brigadier General (Res.) Dr. Danny Gold has announced the completion of Israel's new laser defense technology system at a DeepSenTech Conference of the Defense Intelligence Organization, The Israeli Defense Ministry's spokesperson published on Monday.

The conference was held in cooperation with the Yuval Ne’eman Science, Technology, and Security Workshop at Tel Aviv University.

"Development of the Or Eitan laser system is complete. We are preparing to deliver the first operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025. Work on future generations of the system is already underway," Gold said at the conference.

"The achievements during Operation Rising Lion were unprecedented. The operation revealed a range of powerful, groundbreaking Israeli technologies—"surprises" developed by the Defense Intelligence Organization over many years," he added.

Later, at the Defense Technologies and Infrastructures Research and Development (MTARD) Conference, also held in cooperation with the Yuval Ne’eman Science Workshop and the Blavatnik Cyber Research Center at Tel Aviv University, Gold, who is also the head of MTARD, expanded on these announcements.

"The Or Eitan laser system—expected to change the rules of the battlefield—is ready for delivery to the IDF after completing development and a successful series of capability tests. The first operational systems will be provided on December 30, 2025, while development of next-generation versions continues," Gold announced.

"In defense technology, the landscape has shifted. Startups now compete directly with major defense companies—and win. Recently, a group of startups joined forces, outperformed the major industries in an MTARD tender, and were selected to supply the IDF with an attack-drone array," he said.

"Aligned with the Ministry of Defense strategy, we are already deeply engaged in developing the next generation of technological ‘surprises’ for future conflicts—in space, attack, and defense. MTARD serves as the production line for these breakthroughs, leveraging both the strength of major defense industries and the extraordinary capabilities shown by startups during the war. This is our power base for the future," he added.

The conference, now in its second year, brought together hundreds of international participants and focused on technological innovation shaped by lessons from recent conflicts.

Notable participants in the DefenseTech conference included:

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, Director General of the Ministry of Defense; Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the Defense Intelligence Agency; Maj. Gen. (Res.) Prof. Yitzhak Ben-Israel, Chairman of the Cyber Research Center at Tel Aviv University; Brig. Gen. Benny Aminov, Head of R&D at the Defense Intelligence Agency; Avi Berger, Head of the Space Directorate; Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon; Fiona Murray, Dean at MIT; Mike Dodd, Deputy Head of the U.S. DIU and Head of Offensive Technologies; Sean Maguire, Partner at Sequoia Global Fund; Christian Steinborn of Rheinmetall; and many other senior representatives from Israel and abroad.