Israeli Parkinson’s patient undergoes brain surgery hypnotized

A 71-year-old Parkinson’s patient underwent deep brain stimulation (D.B.S.) surgery while fully awake -- and under hypnosis -- in a rare and unusual procedure at the Galilee Medical Center.

The patient, Ali Abu-Ria from Sakhnin, had electrodes implanted in his brain to treat his tremors, all while being guided by Dr. Udi Bonstein, the hospital’s director of psychological services and a licensed hypnotist.

"I remember it as a good experience,"Abu-Ria said. "I was completely calm. I imagined he was taking me on a trip to Thailand. I feel like a new person, and the tremors I suffered from have also stopped."

Dr. Bonstein explained that hypnosis was necessary because Ali could not take his usual Parkinson’s medications before the surgery, leaving his muscles stiff and his anxiety high. “I created a situation in which his attention was focused solely on my voice and touch,” Bonstein said. "While the surgeon 'drilled' his head and inserted the electrode into his brain, I talked to the patient about optimistic things. He did not complain of pain, and was relaxed, for five consecutive hours, despite the complex surgical procedure."

Prof. Samih Badarna, head of neurology at the center, added that the surgery was performed while the patient was awake, allowing the medical team to test the electrodes in real time and ensure the stimulation improved symptoms without causing side effects.

Dr. Yuval Gruber, the neurosurgeon, noted that Ali’s calmness and lack of pain during such a complex proceedure was unlike anything he had previously encountered.

A hypnosis clinic was recently opened at Nahariya Medical Center, staffed by 20 trained doctors and psychologists. The team is exploring additional ways to integrate hypnosis into other medical procedures.