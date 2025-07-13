Israeli pride: Dror 1 satellite successfully launched on SpaceX rocket

Recommended -

The communication satellite Dror 1, which was built in Israel, was launched into space overnight between Saturday and Sunday on a SpaceX "Falcon 9" rocket. The geostationary communication satellite will serve Israel for the next 15 years after lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Dror 1, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, which has led Israel’s national space program since the 1980s with the launch of its first satellite Ofek 1, includes advanced technologies, all locally produced. Among other things, it is equipped with an “advanced digital communications payload” and capabilities referred to in the industry as a “smartphone in space,” allowing operational flexibility throughout its years of operation.

The launcher – the Falcon 9 rocket – is expected to attempt a controlled landing on a landing platform at sea, as part of the innovative operational routine of SpaceX from the east coast of the US. After Dror 1 enters orbit, Israel Aerospace Industries engineers will conduct a series of tests.