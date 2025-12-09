Israeli State Comptroller warns: 'The integrity of the elections is in danger'

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman warned of a "real danger to the integrity of the elections in Israel in 2026," in a speech he delivered Tuesday at the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University.

Englman revealed that an ongoing audit in his office points to "significant deficiencies" in the government's and the Central Elections Committee's preparedness to deal with foreign influence on the democratic process.

“We must acknowledge that foreign influences may emerge and affect our democratic process,” said the comptroller.

“The State of Israel has entered an election year. During such a year, the threat intensifies and may endanger the democratic process,” he added.

Engelman detailed the dangers, which include "creating chaos on election day, undermining public trust in the electoral system, influencing voters and distorting election results, eroding citizens' confidence in the vote count and the results, and deepening social division."

The auditor referred to the security background and the intensification of cyber threats from Iran, which are manifested in espionage cases that are frequently exposed in Israel, as factors that amplify the threat.

"Accordingly, we are in the midst of an audit regarding the government's conduct in relation to foreign influence in the digital sphere," said Engelman, adding, "It can already be said that the findings indicate significant deficiencies."

At the end of his remarks, the comptroller called on the government and relevant authorities to act urgently: “The government bodies and the Central Elections Committee must wake up and improve their preparedness to prevent foreign interference in the elections scheduled to be held in Israel next year.”