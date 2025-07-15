TAU's breakthrough discovery: Plants and insects interact acoustically

Recommended -

Tel Aviv University (TAU) has just become the world's first to prove plants and insects interact acoustically. Their groundbreaking study, conducted by TAU researchers, gained international attention after it was published in the eLife journal.

The study used female moths to test if the ultrasonic sounds emitted by nearby plants influence where they decide to lay their eggs. These sounds, inaudible to humans, are distress signals emitted by plants. Using recordings of distress signals placed near tomato plants to create a simulation, the study found that the female moths avoided laying their eggs on those emitting these sounds and showed a preference for seemingly healthy plants instead.

The study was a follow-up to a previous breakthrough conducted by the same researchers about two years prior. In this first research they found that plants emit ultrasonic sounds under stress and that while these sounds are above the range of human hearing, they are audible to many animals. According to the researchers, “That discovery opened the door to extensive research on acoustic communication between plants and animals.” They stated that in this current study, they began to “explore this subject.”

After proving in their first study that plants produce these ultrasonic sounds, the researchers hypothesized that some animals may respond to them and even make decisions accordingly. Specifically, many species of insects which are known to frequently interact with the plant world. “We wanted to investigate whether such insects actually detect and respond to these sounds,” Prof. Yovel explained.

This breakthrough study was conducted in the laboratories of two TAU professors, Prof. Yossi Yovel from the School of Zoology and Prof. Lilach Hadany from the School of Plant Sciences and Food Security at TAU's Wise Faculty of Life Sciences. It was led by students Dr. Rya Seltzer and Guy Zer Eshel, in collaboration with scientists from the Plant Protection Institute at the Volcani Institute.

The researchers chose to specifically focus on female moths, which typically lay their eggs on plants so that the larvae can feed on them when they hatch. “We assumed the females seek an optimal site to lay their eggs — a healthy plant that can properly nourish the larvae,” explained Prof. Hadany. “Thus, when the plant signals that it is dehydrated and under stress, would the moths heed the warning and avoid laying eggs on it?” The researchers conducted several experiments to explore these questions.

The researchers believe that this breakthrough will lead to more fascinating future discoveries, and that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“In this study, we revealed the first evidence for acoustic interaction between a plant and an insect. We are convinced, however, that this is just the beginning. Acoustic interaction between plants and animals doubtlessly has many more forms and a wide range of roles. This is a vast, unexplored field — an entire world waiting to be discovered.”