WATCH: Restart IL Frankfurt conference

The BMP Restart IL Frankfurt Conference was held on March 25th Frankfurt IHK - Chamber of Industry and Comerce, and in cooperation with the Frankfurt based innovation excelartor Futury.

On behalf of the Hessen Governmnet, a Euro 351 billion economy 9larger than Austria), spoke two important economic ministers - Uwe Becker, State Secretary, Hessen Finance Ministry & State Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight against Antisemitism, and Umut Sönmez, State Secretary for Economic Affairs of the State of Hessen.

Two keynote address were presented: One by Jon Madved, CEO and Founder of Our Crowd, that holds $2B invested 440 startup companies and 56 venture funds in its portfolio, with over 60 exits since its inception, who gave a powerful endorsement to Israel’s high-tech ecosystem speaking about A Roadmap for Investment Opportunities in Israel Today.

The other was Dov Moran, Managing Partner of Grove Ventures, the Israeli businessman, electrical engineer, inventor, investor, and writer. He is best known as the inventor of the USB memory stic, and one of the most prominent Israeli hi-tech leaders, who explained why invetsment in Israeli Deeptech startups is the best way to benefit from the resistance of Israeli entrepreneurs.

Two senior representatives from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Amb. Yael Ravia-Zadok, Deputy Director General, Head of Economic Affairs Division and Ran Peleg, Director of Middle East Economic Department, gave an interesting perspective on how the Middle East, following the Abraham Accords, res presents a great investment opportunity for German investors – as there is great potential for development.

On the innovation from 15 Israeli startups – presented extraordinary innovation, and included presentation by

Energy, Agrotech and Climate, with:

- Renana Krebs, CEO & Co-Founder, Algaeing

- Dr. Arnon Blum, CEO, Silib

- Dov Fettman, CFO, Tevel Aerobotics Technologies

- Teddy Golan, CEO, SolChip

Medi-Tech, with

- Benny Barak, CEO, Magdent

- Amit Cohen, CTO, Jubaan

- Ronen Einat, Founder, ReeoVision

- Aviad Kaufman, CEO & Co-Founder, RealView Imaging

- Gal Golov, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, BAIBYS

- George Frey, Chief Commercial Officer & MD DACH Region Cognishine Therapy & Education

- Yosi Azoulay, Co-Founder & CEO, Appscent Medical

And AI, Robotics, Dual Use & Communications, with

- Alon Sella, VP Product, Newphotonics

- Guy Varon, VP of Business Development, Polymertal

- Tal Pechter, Co-Founder & CEO, Frisimons

- Justas Janciauskas, CSO, AILight

