The roots of Israel's system of government and method of elections

Another round of parliamentary elections set for November

How did the founding fathers of Israel create a system that encourages division, but still forces everyone to work together?

First, we must realize that dialectic and pluralism are an integral part of the Jewish tradition. The first Zionist Congress in the Swiss city of Basel in 1897 included different currents in the Zionist movement and was marked by intense debate.

Among the most important things that resulted from it: the lack of control of any current on the institutions.

The emerging political culture transferred from the diaspora to Israel.

The first elections held in Israel before its independence, were in 1920, for the Assembly of Representatives, which aimed to represent the Jews, before the British Mandate authorities. There, too, everything took place, by gathering all the different factions under a dome for discussion.

As for the alliances woven within it, a national committee emerged, which was the executive arm and acted as a government. And when the United Nations proposed dividing the country, in 1947, into two states: Jewish and Arab, it recommended to both of them, a representative system of government.

Coincidentally, this should be in accordance with the old tradition that has been in place since the Basel Conference and the 1920 Parliament.

As for the election method, it is general and relative:

General because all the votes are counted together, and the whole country is one electoral district.

It is proportional, because the percentage of seats that each electoral list gets from the parliament seats is the same as the percentage of its votes out of the total votes.

Repeatedly, David Ben-Gurion, the founder of Israel and head of its first government, tried to adopt the districts model, as in Britain, for example, because this would give him the most seats in the Knesset (Israel's parliament), and make it easier for him to form a government, without coalition partnerships. But other parliamentary blocs did not cooperate with him in that, to maintain their power.

Explainer: How Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, works

Consequently, Ben-Gurion had to conform to the system in place to this day:

A system that encourages the Israelis to disagree, shout and sometimes even try to fight.

Until you run out of all options, sit down with the opponent, compromise a little, and make compromises.

However, the system, which encourages compromise, has not been free from polarization and severe divisions, whose intensity has recently been considered by the leaders of the security services as the biggest threat to Israel's security.

Unlike in the past, when governments depended in parliament on a coalition of a few parliamentary blocs, today the coalition consists of a substantial number of parliamentary blocs, something that some see as a reason for the instability in the current Israeli political arena.