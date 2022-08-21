Israel: Zionist Spirit names third on party slate

'The national religious population deserves a home,' Shaked says while announcing Amitai Porat's membership

Israel's right-wing Zionist Spirit party tapped Amitai Porat as the third spot on the list, following Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, the party announced on Sunday.

Zionist Spirit was once former prime minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, with Shaked taking the head when Bennett announced the end of his political career - shortly after dissolving the country's 36th government. Shaked merged Yamina with Handel's breakaway faction (consisting of himself and lawmaker Zvi Hauser) to form Zionist Spirit.

Porat, 50, is a religious Zionist, making him the only religious person within the top four of the party's slate, a possible bid to attract more religious voters.

His father, Hanan Porat, was the founder of a settler movement that operated in the 1970s and 80s - Gush Emunim - with Porat himself being the former leader of a religious kibbutz (communal settlement) in the West Bank.

“Amitai is joining Zionist Spirit, not because of a job or a promise but because that population deserves a representative in the political sector,” Shaked stated during the announcement. “The national religious population deserves a home. This 100-year-old movement is sane normality that connects and doesn’t deter."

“Anyone who loves Israel and the people of Israel, here is their home. You have an appropriate representative.”

Shaked's party has been struggling to poll above the 3.25 percent electoral threshold required to enter the Israeli parliament. In a Friday poll, Zionist Spirit was expected to gain only 2.6 percent of the general vote.

Porat was chosen over several other candidates, including Yamina lawmaker Abir Kara, who will likely only fill the number five spot - an unrealistic slot.