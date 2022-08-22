Report: Israel’s Shin Bet warns PA to not interfere with election

Palestinian officials stress to Israel counterparts they don't intend to intervene in the November 1 election

Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, sent a “severe warning” to the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) head Mahmoud Abbas to not interfere in Israel’s upcoming legislative election.

According to Channel 12 News, the warning was prompted after the PA’s General Intelligence chief Majid Faraj met with leaders of Israel’s Arab-majority Joint List party, in an effort to convince them to rekindle ties with the Islamist Ra’am bloc.

The report said PA officials stressed to their Israeli counterparts that they don’t intend to intervene in the election, and that the meeting was not for that purpose.

It was previously reported that Faraj expressed his concern to the parties about low Arab-Israeli voter turnout for the election, which could lead to right-wing opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power.

The Channel 12 report noted that the PA official even accused the Arab-Israeli lawmakers of not doing enough to secure enough representation.

“You’re not doing enough to increase voter turnout among the Arab community to prevent Netanyahu’s return to power,” Faraj reportedly said during the meeting.

Earlier this month, experts warned that threats of cyber and foreign interference were being felt ahead of Israel’s November 1 legislative election.

“The goal is to destabilize democratic countries by sowing doubts about the very legitimacy of institutions,” Achiya Schatz, executive director of the disinformation watchdog Fake Reporter, told The Media Line.

Israel passed a bill to fight such potential interference, which demands that any web campaigning be officially recognized and reveal who is funding it.