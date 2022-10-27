Israel's Lapid says Arab parties Hadash, Ta’al wouldn’t be in coalition

'We have said from day one that there will be no link between security and politics'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid reaffirmed on Wednesday that the Hadash-Ta’al Arab party union would not be part of a future coalition that he could form after the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Lapid condemned remarks of Joint List lawmaker Aida Touma-Suleiman, who claimed on Tuesday that the five members of a Palestinian militant group who were killed by Israeli forces at the beginning of the week were "martyrs,” and that their "resistance" was a response to "[Israel's] occupation.”

The Joint List, which traditionally commands the largest share of Arab votes, will contest the next elections as two separate factions: Hadash-Ta'al and Balad.

Lapid pointed out that Touma-Suleiman's remarks were another example of why the Hadash and Ta'al parties would not be part of his potential future government. However, the Israeli premier refused to call the two parties "supporters of terror" and did not rule out the possibility of obtaining external support from them to form a government.

During the interview, Lapid noted that he would give details on how he intends to form a government once the final results were known after the November 1 vote.

The prime minister and head of the Yesh Atid party also rejected criticism from Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, which claimed that the raids carried out by Israel’s army in recent days against the Lions' Den terrorist group in the West Bank city of Nablus were an electoral coup.

"I don't need to prove anything to anyone," Lapid said.

“This is part of the operation, it is an operation that has been carried out since the end of March against terrorist organizations. 370 attacks have been prevented since the end of March,” he urged.

“We have said from day one that there will be no link between security and politics at all, the fact is that we always do what is smart and discreet.”