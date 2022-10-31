Watch here: Israel's 2022 election on i24NEWS

Free of charge: a special broadcast on three channels, in three languages

Beginning early morning until the closing speeches in the wee hours of the night, i24NEWS will have up-to-the-minute reports from our studios, from the political parties' headquarters, and from broadcast centers throughout the country.

The special coverage will also be broadcast free of charge on i24NEWS websites and social networks.

i24NEWS channels will broadcast all the events until the final results are known. Starting in the early morning hours of election day (Tuesday, November 1), i24NEWS reporters and analysts will report on developments from broadcast centers throughout the country, and from the channel's studios. Live broadcasts throughout the day until the closing speeches in the wee hours of the night. The special broadcasts will also continue throughout Wednesday.

From publication of the exit polls and initial results until the final tally, the channel's journalists will accompany the leaders of the parties and the election hopefuls, and bring reactions in real time, combined with analysis from senior commentators.

i24NEWS channels are available to watch in Israel on HOT (English: channels 34 and 200, French – 144, Arabic – 174). The broadcasts will also be carried on the i24NEWS website.