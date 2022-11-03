Israel election: Final results show Netanyahu bloc at 64 seats

The opposition bloc of centrist outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid wins 51 seats

Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies secured a majority of seats in parliament following Tuesday's general election, Israel's electoral commission said Thursday.

With 32 seats for Netanyahu's Likud party, 18 for ultra-Orthodox parties and 14 for a far-right alliance, his rightist bloc won a total of 64 seats, according to results published by the commission.

The opposition bloc of centrist outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid won 51 seats.

Earlier in the day Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power, his office said.

“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,” Lapid said. “I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.”