Netanyahu revealed improved provisions, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will be granted access to visit the hostages

The Israeli government has green-lit a groundbreaking deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirming the approval of what he termed "phase one" of the agreement.

Addressing the press in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu disclosed that the cabinet convened last night to approve this initial phase.

Under the terms of the deal, 50 hostages are set to be released in stages during a short-term cease-fire, expected to commence on Thursday morning. In exchange, Hamas has committed to releasing 150 Palestinians currently held by Israel.

The individuals slated for release on both sides are specified to be women and children, a facet that underscores the humanitarian dimension of the agreement.

During a press conference today, Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that the current outline of the deal intentionally excludes the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder in Israeli jails.

He emphasized this critical point, stating, "Our goal is to bring everyone back, including Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avira Mengistu, and Hisham El-Sayed," referencing other Israeli captives held by Hamas.

In a noteworthy improvement to the deal, Netanyahu revealed that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will be granted access to visit the hostages. This development underscores a commitment to transparency and humanitarian standards in the negotiation process.

Moreover, Prime Minister Netanyahu conveyed his appreciation for the involvement of U.S. President Joe Biden in the negotiations, stating, "I just spoke to President Biden and thanked him for responding to my request to work with the negotiators in order to improve the conditions of this agreement, which eventually happened."

Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attend a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. 22 Nov

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other officials also addressed the press, reinforcing the government's stance on the overarching goals of the conflict.

Gantz asserted, "On the day Hamas carried out the massacre, it marked the fate of Gaza and its own fate. The outline that was agreed upon is better than those that stood before us a week ago. This time - the IDF will prepare for the continuation of the fighting. We will not stop until all goals are achieved. We are winning, and we will not stop until the complete victory."

In a resolute declaration, the Israeli leadership made it unequivocally clear that the war will only conclude with the dismantling of Hamas and the safe return of all kidnapped individuals.

Read more stories like this>>

• Canadian town to fine vandals $1,000 for tearing down posters of Hamas hostages>>

• Reports indicate hostage deal to be announced, to include up to 100 civilians >>

• EU green lights continued development aid for Palestinians in Gaza >>