A recent report published by the Claims Conference, just days ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, provides a comprehensive overview of the current status of Holocaust survivors worldwide.

The report discloses that there are currently 245,000 Holocaust survivors globally, with a notable 20 percent of them surpassing 90 years of age.

Highlighting the demographics, the report indicates that a significant concentration of survivors resides in Israel, constituting 48.7 percent of the total survivor population, totaling approximately 119,300 individuals.

Western Europe, notably France (22,000 survivors) and Germany (14,000 survivors), accounts for 17.5 percent, while North America hosts 18.1 percent, including around 38,400 survivors in the United States. Additionally, 11.8 percent are located in the former Soviet Union, with Russia (18,200 survivors) and Ukraine (7,400 survivors) representing key regions.

The gender distribution among survivors reveals that 61 percent are women. The age spectrum ranges from 77 to over 100 years old, with a median age of 86 years.

Notably, the report identifies Rose Giron, the oldest survivor at 112 years, whose poignant journey includes surviving internment in the Buchenwald concentration camp while pregnant.

Giron's daughter, Raya Banniksa, also emerged as a Holocaust survivor. After enduring challenging circumstances, the family found refuge in Shanghai, China, and later secured a visa to the United States in 1947.

The Claims Conference, a non-profit organization with a global presence, plays a pivotal role in advocating for financial compensation for Jewish survivors of the Holocaust. Operating in New York, Tel Aviv, Vienna, Frankfurt, and Berlin, the organization conducts negotiations on behalf of survivors, distributes compensation funds, and strives to reclaim Jewish property seized during the war.

Since its inception in 1952, the Claims Conference has facilitated the payment of over $90 billion in compensation from the German government to those affected by Nazi persecution.

In 2023, the organization allocated approximately $562 million in German government compensation funds to over 200,000 Holocaust survivors in 83 countries. Additionally, over $750 million was distributed in grants to more than 300 agencies and organizations worldwide, offering critical services such as home care, food, medication, and social and mental health support.

Building on the success of negotiations, the Claims Conference anticipates disbursing around $535 million in compensation to survivors in 2024, coupled with $888 million to address their home care needs. The ongoing efforts underscore the organization's commitment to supporting survivors and acknowledging the enduring impact of the Holocaust.