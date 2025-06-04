80 years since liberation, Holocaust survivors lead March of the Living

June 4th marks the fifth annual Holocaust Survivor Day, a global initiative dedicated to honoring the resilience of the last living witnesses of the Holocaust.

Across continents, communities are gathering to reflect, remember, and reaffirm a shared responsibility to care for survivors and carry forward their stories.

This year, the day takes on added urgency and emotional depth following the October 7th attacks in Israel. For many survivors, that violence reopened decades-old wounds.

Promised safety, refuge, and the vow of “Never Again,” they were shaken to see Jews once again hunted and murdered simply for being Jewish.

Recommended -

On Holocaust Survivors Day, i24NEWS is proud to broadcast a powerful new documentary following 80 Holocaust survivors from Israel and around the world as they return to Auschwitz for the 2025 March of the Living.

Among them is Irene Shashar, a survivor originally from Warsaw who now lives in Israel. At age 88, Irene completed the March with her head held high, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter.

“I was born in the wrong place, at the wrong time,” she says in the film. “But I survived to speak.”

Irene was just two years old when Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939. Forced with her family into the Warsaw Ghetto, she endured the trauma of losing her father, living in hiding, and narrowly escaping Nazi patrols — all while clutching her beloved doll, Lala’czka.

“We were crawling on all fours, like animals, through the sewers of the ghetto,” Irene recalls in the i24NEWS interview. “My mother pushed me forward, and at the last moment, she pulled me through to the other side.”

Her escape was aided by a Polish Christian man named Bobrowski — later recognized as Righteous Among the Nations — who hid Irene for nearly two years in a wardrobe no more than 80 centimeters high.

“He risked everything to save a Jewish child,” Irene says. “That is humanity.”

Today, Irene is a proud mother and grandmother, a public speaker, and an unshakable witness to history.

Also present at this year’s March was Merrill Eisenhower Atwater, great-grandson of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Supreme Allied Commander during World War II. General Eisenhower was among the first to witness the Nazi death camps and famously demanded extensive documentation, predicting that one day people might try to deny the Holocaust ever happened.

Alongside Holocaust survivors were participants from over 50 countries — including students, descendants, and several survivors of the October 7 terror attack in Israel — walking side-by-side in a show of remembrance and defiance.

Through testimonies like Irene Shashar’s, this documentary is not only a remembrance—it is a promise that their voices will never be forgotten.

🕯️ Watch the full documentary here: