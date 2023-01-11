At least 20 casualties in suicide blast near Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry - report

A suicide bomber detonated a device near the gate of the ministry where Chinese officials were reportedly present

An explosion occurred on Wednesday near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in the capital city of Kabul.

A suicide bomber detonated a device near the gate of the ministry, causing more than 20 casualties, according to AFP.

"I saw about 20-25 victims. I don't know how many of them were dead or injured," AFP driver Jamshed Karimi said, adding: "I saw the man blow himself up."

"He passed by my car and after a few seconds there was a loud bang."

Local media also reported a loud blast near the ministry, citing residents and sources. Spokespeople for the Taliban-run foreign affairs and interior ministries did not immediately comment on it.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the explosion "which unfortunately resulted in casualties."

"Security teams have reached the area," he tweeted.

Chinese officials were reportedly inside the ministry's building during the blast.