Faithful return to Jesus baptism site in Jordan after Covid lull

Thousands of Catholic Christians on Friday attended a special mass on the banks of the Jordan River as part of an annual pilgrimage to the site where faithful believe Jesus Christ was baptized.

"This is the first (pilgrimage) day after the end of the coronavirus pandemic," said Father Rifat Bader, spokesman for the Catholic Church in Jordan.

The annual event was limited in 2021 to members of the clergy amid strict restrictions to contain the spread of Covid. Last year, 1,000 people were allowed to attend, Bader told a press conference ahead of the ceremony in al-Maghtas, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan.

More than 5,000 people joined this year's mass at the Church of the Baptism of Christ, some 30 miles west of the capital Amman. Christians represent six percent of Jordan's mostly Muslim population of about 10 million.

Before the ceremony started, dozens of priests filled jugs at the river's edge as scouts played music. The priests then dipped their fingers in the water they drew from the Jordan River and used it to bless the congregation, emulating the baptism of Jesus.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, led the mass.

The site in Wadi al-Kharrar is where biblical historians believe Jesus was baptized by his cousin, John the Baptist, and began his public ministry. Remains of several churches, baptismal pools, and a sophisticated water reticulation system – some dating to the Roman era – have been discovered at the site.

In 2015, UNESCO added Al-Maghtas to its World Heritage List.