Arab countries commemorate the Holocaust in unique event

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, the NGO Israel-Is - in partnership with the Moroccan association Mimouna - is, for the first time, organizing an event dedicated to teaching the Holocaust in Abrahamic Accords and North African countries.

This will bring together government officials and representatives of Yad Vashem, as well as young leaders from around the world, in a unique and historic opportunity. Those participating will discover how the subject is perceived in countries without access to Holocaust education until recently while paying tribute to the victims of Nazi barbarism.

"The Holocaust is an event unprecedented in its pain, significance and crucial importance for the Jewish people and the State of Israel. At the same time, it is also an event of universal significance that must continue to teach humanity a lesson about the folly to which hatred and prejudice can lead," said Eyal Biram, CEO of Israel-Is.

A panel discussion with representatives from the Abrahamic Accords and North African countries, pioneers in Holocaust remembrance and education for Arab countries, will open the evening, with four speakers from organizations sharing their experiences with Holocaust education in their countries. Then, in a second phase, breakout sessions will be set up to facilitate joint and in-depth discussions between young leaders from Israel, the Middle East and North Africa on the Holocaust.

Israel-Is Holocaust memorial event on Zoom, 26.01.23

This unique ceremony is part of the flagship "Leaders of Tomorrow" program founded two years ago by Israel-Is. It has brought together nearly 2,000 young leaders from the Abraham Accords countries and aims to raise Israel's regional profile through various exchanges.

"Our goal is to tell a story that few people in these countries know, to educate and pass on the atrocities of the Holocaust to future generations while calling for action,” explained Project Head for "Leaders of Tomorrow" and an event organizer Yishai Ben Zion to i24NEWS. He also recalled that in 2021, the first Holocaust memorial exhibition in the region opened its doors in Dubai.

“For two years, we have been meeting a lot of people and organizations that act in this way, and for us, it is an opportunity to highlight these organizations that have an enormous power of influence through culture, arts or museums in these Arab countries,” he added.

"On Thursday, in this exceptional event, about 40 representatives from Israel, Sudan, Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Congo and other countries will be present to encourage and build tolerance and real coexistence between countries. This is an unprecedented moment because very personal stories will be told, and such a meeting from such different countries has never been organized before. We are witnessing a real willingness on the part of the countries of the Abrahamic Accords to address the subject of the Holocaust, as we saw last year with the large participation of Arabs in the March of the Living at Auschwitz, but also with the first commemoration of the Holocaust in the Emirates.”

“They are gradually making the connection with the Jews and the Holocaust, and it is both fascinating and moving to realize that this subject touches them. We are proud to work with them, and it's a great opportunity to have a real impact on preserving and passing on the memory of the victims of Nazism,” Ben Zion noted.

Israel-Is Young leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco visit Yad Vashem in Israel.

Established in 2017, Israel-Is brings together Israelis and young people from around the world to rebrand the image of the Jewish state through meaningful conversations focused on shared values and diversity, away from political considerations, through dialogue across peoples.

"Our four programs all aim to create real connections between young leaders from the Middle East and North Africa while breaking down social barriers, but also to share and hear authentic stories and, most importantly, to engage in a positive conversation about Israeli society in the world," Matan Dansker, Strategy Director at Israel-Is, told i24NEWS.

"We strongly believe in promoting Holocaust and genocide education at the national level, but especially at the regional level, in order to stimulate critical thinking and social awareness of the history of the Jewish people and the peoples of the world in general," assured President of the Mimouna Association Al Mahdi Boudra.

Young Muslims created the association to promote and preserve the Jewish-Moroccan heritage. Together, Israel-Is and Mimouna set up a program in which 25 Moroccan youth and 25 Israeli youth work together to develop joint initiatives for both peoples’ benefit through weekly meetings on Zoom and delegations traveling to both countries.

Following the establishment of the first - and only - Holocaust museum in the Arab world in Dubai, the UAE Embassy in the United States announced earlier this month that the Holocaust will now be taught in elementary and secondary school curricula - the content being developed in collaboration with the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem.

A very encouraging step that should strengthen the now unbreakable bond between the countries that signed the Abrahamic Accords and Israel via the people and not only through their leaders.