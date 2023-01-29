Airstrikes target weapons convoy crossing from Iraq to Syria - report

The convoy numbering some 25 trucks was hit after it passed through a border crossing controlled by the Hezbollah terrorist group

A convoy of weapons crossing the border from Syria to Iraq was targeted by airstrikes on Sunday evening, the al-Arabiya channel reported, alleging that Israel was behind the attack.

According to the report, the convoy numbering some 25 trucks loaded up with munitions was hit after it passed through a border crossing controlled by the Hezbollah terrorist group, a proxy of the Iranian mullah regime.

The home base of Hezbollah is in Lebanon, however its presence in neighboring Syria—where the Shi'ite force is fighting on the side of Bashar al-Assad's regime in the Syrian civil war—is considerable.

This comes hours after a report in the Wall Street Journal cited an unnamed U.S. official as saying that Israel appeared to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran.

The attack came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear activity and its supply of arms—including long-range "suicide drones"—for Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.