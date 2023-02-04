Islamic Jihad chief visits Cairo to discuss Israeli-Palestinian escalation

In recent years Egypt emerged as the broker between Israel and the Gazan terrorists of Hamas and PIJ

Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group, visited Cairo to discuss the recent escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Egyptian leadership, local media reported on Saturday.

In recent years, Egypt emerged as a reliable broker between Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In addition to ways to diffuse the current situation, “the two sides also discussed bilateral relations, Egyptian efforts to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people and ways of restoring Palestinian unity,” according to a PIJ statement.

PIJ is an Iran-allied anti-Semitic group devoted to the destruction of Israel.