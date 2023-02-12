Palestinian crisis threatens 'regional turmoil,' Arab league warns

Egypt vows to 'continue to work with the two sides of the conflict to revive the political process and restore calm in the West Bank and Gaza'

Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries spoke on Sunday against Israeli actions in Jerusalem, warning that military raids in the West Bank on terrorist cells could worsen regional turmoil, as violence surges between Israel and the Palestinians.

The meeting in Cairo was hosted by the Arab League and attended by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas along with dozens of other senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas accused Israel of having "crossed all red lines" and urged world leaders to put an end to its actions.

The international community must "protect" the Palestinian people and "put a stop to Israeli aggression... (and) unilateral actions," he told an Arab League meeting in Cairo.

Sisi—whose country retains its traditional role as a Middle East mediator—vowed to "continue to work with the two sides of the conflict to revive the political process and restore calm in the West Bank and Gaza".

Abdullah, whose country acts as custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, said Arab leaders "must galvanize efforts to support the resilience of our brothers" in the Palestinian territories.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict saw at least 43 Palestinians—including attackers, terrorists and some civilians caught in the line of fire—killed this year.