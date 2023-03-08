On International Women's Day, Israel signals support for women of Iran

'Iran's terrorist regime doesn't merely harm regional stability, it also violates human rights in general and the rights of women in particular'

On the occasion of the International Women's Day on Wednesday, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs projected on its walls a message of support for Iranian women facing government oppression.

It comes as the protests against Islamist repression that broke out in Iran after the killing of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini by the secret police continue to have global resonance.

"Israel stands with Iranian women" and other expressions of support in Hebrew, English and Farsi were posted on the façade of the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

"The Iranian terrorist regime does not only harm regional stability, it also violates human rights in general and the rights of women in particular. Iran oppresses women, oppresses the demonstrators and even poisons young girls who are trying to attain education and progress. Israel and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs are sending a message of support to these courageous women this evening and we dedicate this important day to them," Israel's top diplomat Eli Cohen said in a statement.

Shortly after the protests broke out in September of last year, the ministry released a video on social media titled "Israeli woman stand with Iranian woman," where Israeli women of all ages and from all social backgrounds showed their support for their "Iranian sisters."

"We support Iranian women," "Israel loves you," "The women of Israel will always be by your side," "You will always be remembered, Mahsa," "All women deserve to live free," "You are in our hearts."