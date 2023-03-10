Embassies to reopen 'within two months'; rapprochement between the powerhouses bound to have momentous implications for regional geopolitics

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen reciprocal embassies within two months, both countries announced on Friday. The rapprochement between the Shia and Sunni powerhouses is bound to have momentous implications for Middle Eastern geopolitics.

The rapprochement of the two regional heavyweights was brokered by China.

"Following talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months," the official IRNA news agency said, citing a joint statement.

“After implementing of the decision, the foreign ministers of the both nations will meet to prepare for exchange of ambassadors,” Iranian state television said, adding that the talks were over four days.

The main points in the tripartite agreement are:

* The resumption of diplomatic relations and reopening embassies within two months.

* Affirmation of mutual respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs.

* The sides agree to establish a security cooperation mechanism.

The announcement follows reports regarding Saudi Arabia's conditions for a possible normalization of ties with Israel. It is not clear whether the agreement with Iran — a regime that doesn't recognize Israel and is committed to its annihilation — would put an end to the possibility.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.