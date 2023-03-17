'I routinely hear how much faster and easier China’s foreign military sales program is than ours,' says the top US military general for Middle East

Testifying before the Senate Armed Service Committee on Friday, the top U.S. military general for Middle East, CENTCOM Commander Michael “Erik” Kurilla, noted China’s ramping up of investment in the region.

Kurilla noted that as the U.S. reduced its force posture in the Middle East, Beijing placed $408.7 billion in commercial investments in the region from 2013 to 2021. That represents the largest investment period in the CENTCOM region in China’s history.

That includes the opening of a new, $1.7 billion port in Israel and the building and operating of a container terminal in Abu Dhabi.

China’s reliance on Saudi Arabian crude oil is set to increase, even as the kingdom serves as Beijing’s largest supplier. Meanwhile, Huawei has 5G contracts with 19 of 21 countries in CENTCOM region, despite significant State Department efforts to discourage its allies in the region with entering into such arrangements due to fears of covert Chinese electronic surveillance.

According to Kurilla’s statement, China also invested $10 billion in Iraq in 2021.

Through its Belt and Road Initiative, China has rapidly increased its investments, trade and military cooperation as it seeks to offer itself as a friendlier, less stringent, non-aligned alternative to the U.S.

Nowhere was this more prominent than in last week’s announcement of a restoration of ties between Riyadh and Tehran, brokered by Beijing. While the deal between the Saudis and Iran set off alarm bells in Washington and Jerusalem, many experts noted that the bigger story was China’s role in pushing long-standing talks between the foes over the finish line, cementing its role as a diplomatic playmaker in the region.

"Beijing has reason for optimism," Kurilla said. "China is often viewed by regional partners as more accommodating than the U.S., offering lower costs, favorable financing, faster delivery times and 12 no end-use monitoring agreements. During my trips to the region and calls with regional Chiefs of Defense, I routinely hear how much faster and easier China’s foreign military sales program is than ours. While the American foreign military sales process involves multiple steps going through multiple layers of government bureaucracy, the PRC can move much faster, often making us non-competitive by comparison.

"Although this multi-layered process is a reflection of our form of government and U.S. law, it often has a deleterious effect on our ability to compete for the sorts of long-term relationships that the sales of major defense systems create."