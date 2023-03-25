Pro-Iranian forces in Syria warn they can respond to further US strikes

As Biden pledges US 'prepared for a strike forcefully to protect our people'

Pro-Iranian forces in Syria said in an online statement late Friday that they have a "long arm" to respond to further strikes on their positions, after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria over the last 24 hours.

The statement, signed by the Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria, said strikes had left several fighters dead and wounded, without specifying their nationality.

"We have the capability to respond if our centers and forces in Syria are targeted," the statement said.

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden, an on official visit to Canada, addressed the attack.

"I was informed by my national security team on the way over here about an attack in Syria yesterday, an Iranian backed militant group used an unmanned aerial vehicle to strike one of our facilities, causing several American casualties," Biden said. "One of our citizens tragically died in that attack and on a flight up yesterday, I spoke to our national security team and ordered an immediate response."

"Last night, U.S. military forces carried out a series of airstrikes in Syria targeting those responsible for attacking our personnel. My heart and deepest condolences go out to the family of the American we lost and wish a speedy recovery for those who were wounded," he added.

"But I'm also grateful for the professionalism of our service members who so ably carried out this response. And to make no mistake, the United States does not, does not emphasize seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for a strike forcefully (to) protect our people. That's exactly what happened last night."