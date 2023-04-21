The renewed contacts come as part of a larger regional trend following the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement

The foreign ministers of Jordan and Iran spoke on Thursday evening and agreed to meet "as soon as possible" to discuss relations between the two countries; the renewed contacts come as part of a bigger trend in the region, including the readmission of Syria into the Arab world and the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated Friday that "Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian affirmed during a phone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart Tehran's willingness to develop the relationship and cooperation between the two."

The development is one of many following on the heels of a surprise Chinese-brokered rapprochement between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Among other things, it precipitated the regional rehabilitation of Syria, whose President Bashar al-Assad became a pariah following a violence crackdown on dissenters that sparked the civil war in the country almost 12 years ago. Representatives of nine Arab states -- the six Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan -- met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss readmitting Syria to the Arab League.

Jordan has not sent an ambassador to Tehran since rioters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016, prompting Riyadh to cut ties with Tehran.