Syria doesn't merit readmission to Arab League, US says

'We will not normalize with the Assad regime and our sanctions remain in full effect'

The United States on Sunday criticized Syria's readmission into the Arab League, saying Damascus does not merit being brought back into the group, while raising questions about the willingness of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to resolve the crisis resulting from Syria's civil war.

The United States believed, however, that Arab partners intend to use the direct engagement with Assad to push to solve the country's long-standing crisis and that Washington was aligned with its allies on the "ultimate objectives," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We understand our partners intend to use direct engagement with the Assad regime to further push for and demand progress in these areas over the months ahead," the statement added. "We have been consulting with our partners about their plans and making clear that we will not normalize with the Assad regime and that our sanctions remain in full effect."

Meanwhile Qatar, an outspoken opponent of the Assad regime, said on Sunday it would not normalize relations with Damascus, the readmission to the Arab League notwithstanding.

Qatar's position on "normalization with the Syrian regime has not changed," said foreign ministry spokesman Majid bin Muhammad Al-Ansari.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 after Assad ordered a brutal crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising, which spiraled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions, and drew in foreign powers, including Vladimir Putin's Russia.