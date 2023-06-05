The top diplomat also stresses that the U.S. won't let Iran get nuclear weapons

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia was in Washington’s interests, shortly before heading to the Gulf state for an official visit.

"The United States has a real national security interest in promoting normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. We believe we can and indeed we must play an integral role in advancing it," he told the American Israel Public Affairs Committee hours before departing for talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"Israel's further integration in the region contributes to a more stable, a more secure and more prosperous region, and a more secure Israel," Blinken added, noting that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has "no illusions" that bringing about a full Saudi-Israel normalization can be done quickly, but "we remain committed to working toward that outcome, including on my trip this week to Jeddah and Riyadh for engagements with Saudi and Gulf counterparts."

Blinken also said that the Biden administration is planning to create a new post focused on expanding the Abraham Accord. A parallel effort is already running through Congress.

The official also stressed that Iran remained the biggest threat to Israel’s existence and that the only way to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is diplomacy.

"If Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then, as President Biden has repeatedly made clear, all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons."