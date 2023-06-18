Raisi said the Jewish state 'represents a threat to all Muslims'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi voiced scathing criticism of Israel when he met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Tehran on Saturday.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced an agreement, brokered by China, to re-establish diplomatic relations after a seven-year official absence.

"Only the enemies of Islam, led by the Zionist regime (Israel), are upset by the progress of bilateral and regional cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia," Raisi told Prince Faisal, according to Iran's IRNA news agency.

The Iranian president also opposed efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, saying: "The Zionist regime is not only the enemy of the Palestinians, it represents a threat to all Muslims. Normalizing relations with Israel not only promotes security, but also goes against the opinion of the Muslim community."

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that discussions between Prince Faisal and President Raisi focused on reviewing bilateral relations and exploring opportunities to strengthen and expand cooperation in various fields. The two officials also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, highlighting ongoing efforts in these areas, the ministry added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Minister met with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The two men held bilateral talks at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, followed by a joint press conference.

Prince Faisal described the talks as "constructive" and said that the discussions "underlined the need not to intervene in internal affairs". He added that Riyadh hoped the restoration of relations with Tehran would have a positive impact both regionally and internationally.