Israel's Sheba hospital partners with UAE healthcare giant

UAE's envoy to Israel says new partnership encapsulates 'real benefits of peace, that include improving people's health and living standards'

The ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), established with the historic Abraham Accords, keep going from strength to strength. Israel's Sheba Medical Center, one of the world's finest and most highly-rated hospitals, announced on Sunday a strategic partnership with PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi.

The two partners will work closely on joint clinical research projects, encourage the use of advanced technologies in healthcare, develop genetic research initiatives, collaborate on staff training and stimulate medical tourism in both countries.

In the presence of Mohamed Al Khaja, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, a memorandum of understanding was signed by representatives of the two organizations. One of the main aspects of the collaboration is the improvement of clinical research and the exchange of studies, cooperation on research projects in healthcare innovation and clinical trials. The collaboration will also focus on education and training.

“It is great to see major players in the health sector from the United Arab Emirates and Israel coming together to find ways to combine their expertise and work together to improve the health of people in our two countries. It is important to focus on the real benefits of peace, including improving people's health and living standards," said Al Khaja.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja, at the opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Amir Hayek, Israel's Ambassador to the UAE, further underlined the importance of this collaboration: "The Memorandum of Understanding signed today between PureHealth, the largest healthcare network in the Middle East, and Sheba Medical Center represents the spirit of the Abraham Accords, bringing our people together for the good of the region.”

With a diverse portfolio including more than 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, pharmacies, health technology and procurement, PureHealth remains at the forefront of improving healthcare systems.