UN reduces aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan citing low funding

Next month Syrian refugees in two Jordanian camps will receive 'a reduced cash allowance of $21 per month per person' down from the current $32

The United Nations’ World Food Program said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it would reduce cash assistance to nearly 120,000 Syrian refugees in Jordanian camps.

According to the statement, "further reductions in food assistance for refugees in Jordan have become unavoidable as funds run precariously low." It added that the organization was "compelled to reduce by one-third the monthly cash assistance for all 119,000 Syrian refugees in Zaatari and Azraq camps."

The UN logged about 650,000 Syrians in Jordan who fled their native country since war broke out there in 2011, but Amman estimated their number at 1.3 million. As of next month, the Syrian refugees in the two camps will receive "a reduced cash allowance of $21 per month per person" down from the current $32.

"Syrian refugees living in both camps have limited income sources with only 30 percent of adults working - mainly in temporary or seasonal jobs - while 57 percent of camp residents say cash assistance is their only source of income," the WFP said, adding that it "still faces a critical funding shortfall of $41 million until the end of 2023" despite the cuts.

The agency's representative in Jordan, Alberto Correia Mendes, warned of "increased negative coping strategies" including child labor, child marriage and debt accumulation as a result of the aid cuts.

"We are deeply concerned about the potential deterioration of families' food security, but as funding dries up, our hands are tied," he was quoted as saying.