Nasrallah warns Israeli leaders against attacking Lebanon and Hezbollah

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday warned Israeli leaders to “beware of any foolishness” in attacking Lebanon or the Iranian-backed group, which he said “will be ready, without hesitation, to confront any mistake or foolishness.”

In a televised speech commemorating the Ashura, a holy day of mourning observed primarily by Shia Muslims, Nasrallah said that “Lebanon is being attacked” on its southern border.

“The enemy is still occupying part of our land… and brazenly talks about the provocations of the resistance on the borders,” he claimed.

These statements come as tensions have been building up on Israel-Lebanon border. Earlier this week, armed Hezbollah operatives in full gear and uniforms conducted a patrol on the Israel-Lebanon border, near Moshav Dovev in the Upper Galilee. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were rushed to the scene at the time of the incident, particularly of concern after recent events on the border and in Israeli society.

A week prior, Hezbollah released a six-minute propaganda video, simulating an attack on an Israeli military base on the northern border with Lebanon, to mark the 17th anniversary of the 2006 Second Lebanon War.