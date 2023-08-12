In first, Saudi appoints 'nonresident envoy to PA, consul to Jerusalem' - reports

The move, seen as aimed to bolster the struggling PA, marks the first time Riyadh will have official diplomatic representation in Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia appointed its ambassador to Jordan as the non-resident Ambassador to the Palestinian Authority and Consul General to Jerusalem, Arab and Israeli media reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, Palestinian leadership in Ramallah has received the credentials of Saudi diplomat Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi. The move, which is seen as aimed to bolster the struggling PA, marks the first time the oil-rich Gulf kingdom will have official diplomatic representation in Jerusalem.

A statement from Ramallah carried by Palestinian media outlets Al-Khalidi said the move represents “an important step that will contribute to further boosting the strong brotherly relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.”