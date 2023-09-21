The display of strength occurred just days after holding peace talks with their adversaries, Saudi Arabia

The Huthi rebels of Yemen staged a military parade in Sanaa on Thursday, commemorating the ninth anniversary of their capture of the capital.

Armored vehicles, missiles, and a multitude of uniformed fighters marched past Huthi dignitaries during the parade, a demonstration of power by the Iran-backed faction. A military jet also soared overhead, emphasizing their military capabilities.

The parade unfolded shortly after a Huthi delegation concluded "positive" yet inconclusive discussions in Riyadh, aimed at putting an end to a devastating conflict that has inflicted immense suffering on the Arabian Peninsula's most impoverished nation.

In September 2014, the northern-based Huthi insurgents seized control of Sanaa and posed a significant threat to overrunning the entire country. This prompted a Saudi-led international military intervention in March 2015.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File A tribesman loyal to the Houthi rebels chants slogans during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen, on January 3, 2017.

The conflict has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties, both directly and indirectly, and has displaced millions of Yemeni citizens. The United Nations has labeled it one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.

A statement released by the Huthis to coincide with the parade declared their intention to escalate combat readiness over the upcoming weeks and months. This move, they claim, is a practical and responsible response to decisively address and deter any developing situations.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File Yemeni police inspect a site of Saudi-led airstrikes targeting two houses in Sanaa, Yemen.

They also emphasized their readiness to engage in defensive battles to protect the homeland and its people if aggression persists and fails to meet the demands of an honorable peace.

Both sides characterized the recent talks in Riyadh as "positive," and there is growing optimism for Yemen since Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's major powers, reestablished diplomatic ties in March after a seven-year rupture.

i24NEWS Map of Yemen

Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, conveyed, "With complete sincerity, transparency, and clarity, we affirm that Sanaa is prepared to address Riyadh's concerns, just as Riyadh is prepared to address Sanaa's concerns," as reported by the Huthis' Saba news agency on the eve of the parade.