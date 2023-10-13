On 'Day of Rage,' thousands across Mideast heed Hamas call

Some 10,000 marched toward Israeli border in Jordan, eventually dispersed by local security forces

Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Middle East cities Friday in support of Palestinians and Hamas amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza, following a shocking massacre of Israeli civilians by the terrorist group.

In an incursion that took Israel by surprise on Saturday morning, Hamas terrorists butchered over 1,300 people, the vast majority of whom civilians.

In Jordan, which has long had a peace treaty with neighbouring Israel, more than 10,000 people gathered in central Amman, near the Grand Husseini Mosque, after a call for protests from the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood, and several leftist and youth groups. Jordanian security forces used teargas and other crowd control means to disperse the protesters and prevent them from reaching the Israeli border.

"No to the occupation! No to America!" chanted demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad after Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr called for a protest "in support of Gaza" and against Israel.

In Lebanon, supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group rallied in the southern suburbs of Beirut in support of the Palestinians.

At the event, Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said Hezbollah would be "fully prepared" to join its ally Hamas in the war against Israel when the time is right.