Authorities across Mideast scramble to protect Israeli embassies

Staffers in Morocco and Egypt evacuated, embassy employees around the world told to remain at home amid anti-Israeli mob violence

The staffers of Israeli embassies throughout the Middle East have been plunged into insecurity amid fierce pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli riots sparked by the war between the Jewish state and the Hamas terror group.

On Tuesday night, police in Istanbul have prevented protesters from storming the Israeli consulate overnight after a deadly blast at a hospital in the Gaza, which was falsely attributed to an Israeli strike.

More than 60 people, most of them police, were injured after a group targeted the consulate building with stones, sticks and fireworks, the Istanbul Governor's Office said. Five demonstrators were detained after they climbed over police barricades.

Around 5,000 Jordanians gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Amman Wednesday to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a Gaza hospital they blame on Israel.

Security forces blocked off roads leading to the embassy but the size of the demonstration looked set to swell amid a wave of anger in Jordan, home to many Palestinian refugees.

Despite a definitive refutation from the Israeli army, demonstrating that a misdirected Islamic Jihad rocket was behind the hospital deaths, the Jordanian government has said Israel "bears responsibility for this grave incident."

Israel's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it evacuated to safety the embassy staffers in Rahat, Morocco and Cairo, Egypt due to the probability of deadly violence.

The angry rallies and heightened security alerts followed a call for a "day of rage" across the region by the powerful Hezbollah group in Lebanon, an antisemitic terror organization allied with the Mullah regime in Iran and committed to Israel's destruction.