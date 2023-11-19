IDF: No Israelis on board cargo ship hijacked by Houthis

Israel says the hijacking represents 'a very grave incident of global consequence'

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that no Israelis were on a cargo ship hijacked in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists.

"The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence.

"The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship."

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the incident "represents a stepping up in Iranian aggression against citizens of the free world."