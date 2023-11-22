U.S. strikes Iran-linked targets as attacks on its Mideast bases surge

"We won't hesitate to do what's necessary, again, to protect the troops," said U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

The United States has observed a surge in attacks on its forces in the Middle East, as anger over Washington's support for Israel and its campaign in Gaza grows across the region.

U.S. forces in the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq on Tuesday suffered another rocket attack, according to Iraqi security sources. No casualties have been stated.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, United States.

U.S. forces over the last couple of days reportedly carried out a series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq. Iran-linked Hezbollah Brigades stated that the U.S. airstrikes on Wednesday killed eight fighters.

"These attacks must stop, and if they don't stop, then we won't hesitate to do what's necessary, again, to protect the troops," commented Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. "These strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the freedom of action and capabilities of these groups, which are directly responsible for attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria."

Since October 17, U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria have come under near-daily rocket and drone attacks, recording at least 61 incidents and about as many wounded soldiers in that time.

Iran says that the latest attacks on U.S. forces in the region were a result of "wrong American policies" including support for Israel in its war against Hamas. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stated : "America's aid to the Zionist regime is encouraging them to kill and commit cruel acts of neglect against the Palestinian people."

As the number of attacks continues to mount, so too has the frustration over Washington's limited response. It is only a matter of time before one claims the life of a U.S. service member.