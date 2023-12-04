U.S. says Iran behind Houthi's attacks on Red Sea shipping

Washington will consider 'all appropriate responses in coordination with international allies,' stated Central Command

The United States military blamed the Houthi rebels, "fully enabled by Iran," for the series of security incidents in the Red Sea that occurred on Sunday. According to the Central Command's statement, the attacks "represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security."

The statement followed four attacks carried out by the Yemen-based terrorists. Houthis claimed responsibility over the incidents stating that they targeted "two Israeli ships," while in reality, USS Carney - a U.S. destroyer vessel - is said to have received distress calls from three ships in the area over the day.

According to U.S. military, two of the ships matched names of carriers the Houthis said they targeted.

While there were no casualties in the aftermath of the incidents, Centcom stated that the attacks "have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world."

U.S. promised to consider "all appropriate responses in coordination with international allies and partners."

The Sunday incident is the latest in a series of attacks carried out by the Yemen-based Houthis who consider Israeli vessels "legitimate targets," according to the statement where they promised more hostilities.

