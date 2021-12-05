Saudi Arabia loans $3b to Pakistan

Pakistan faces growing economic challenges - high inflation, sliding forex reserves, and depreciating currency

Saudi Arabia on Saturday provided a loan of $3 billion to Pakistan as part of an economic support package.

Shaukat Tarin, finance adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, tweeted: "I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture."

Pakistan faces growing economic challenges - high inflation, sliding forex reserves, and a depreciating currency, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467059562104635394 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The South Asian country’s total liquid foreign reserves stand just under $22.5b, according to central bank data.

Saudi Arabia’s loan will be for one year with a four percent interest rate under the terms of a package that was signed last month.

"This is positive news,” said Saad Hashemy, executive director at the Pakistani advisory firm BMA Capital.

“[The loan] will help bolster both the foreign exchange reserves and sentiments in the forex market.”

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed with Pakistan on measures needed to revive a stalled $6b funding program.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1464915913556197376 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pakistan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 8.75 percent to counter inflationary pressures, as inflation reached 11.5 percent in November - up from 9.2 percent in October - Reuters reported.

The Pakistani rupee also depreciated more than 11 percent since the start of the year.