Saudi Arabia loans $3b to Pakistan

i24NEWS - Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2021.
Pakistan faces growing economic challenges - high inflation, sliding forex reserves, and depreciating currency

Saudi Arabia on Saturday provided a loan of $3 billion to Pakistan as part of an economic support package.

Shaukat Tarin, finance adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, tweeted: "I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture."

Pakistan faces growing economic challenges - high inflation, sliding forex reserves, and a depreciating currency, Reuters reported.

The South Asian country’s total liquid foreign reserves stand just under $22.5b, according to central bank data.

Saudi Arabia’s loan will be for one year with a four percent interest rate under the terms of a package that was signed last month.

"This is positive news,” said Saad Hashemy, executive director at the Pakistani advisory firm BMA Capital.

“[The loan] will help bolster both the foreign exchange reserves and sentiments in the forex market.”

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed with Pakistan on measures needed to revive a stalled $6b funding program.

Pakistan’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 8.75 percent to counter inflationary pressures, as inflation reached 11.5 percent in November - up from 9.2 percent in October - Reuters reported.

The Pakistani rupee also depreciated more than 11 percent since the start of the year.