UAE security official in Iran to discuss ties, regional issues

Sheikh Tahnoun will meet with several high-ranking Iranian officials to discuss diplomatic ties

The United Arab Emirates' senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart in a rare visit to Iran on Monday in a diplomatic move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit took place days after Tehran and world powers broke off talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear pact, which Washington abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, discussed expanding bilateral ties and regional issues with Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani.

"Developing warm and brotherly relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is one of the UAE's priorities," Al Nahyan said during the meeting, according to Iranian media.

He also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, state TV reported.

He will meet with several other high-ranking officials during his visit, with the goal of strengthening relations, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

"It is said that the UAE delegation dispatched to Tehran are scheduled to discuss security, trade and transit of goods, which can be a turning point for expansion of mutual ties," IRNA stated.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said last month that the UAE is taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran as part of a policy choice towards diplomacy and away from confrontation.

"There is a recognition by the Iranians that they need to rebuild bridges with the Gulf. We are picking that up positively" said Gargash.