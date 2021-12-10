Reports: Blast at Hamas arms depot rocks Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Early reports cite several fatalities

Lebanese media outlets and eyewitnesses on Friday reported a huge blast at an arms depot in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

The weapons storage in the Burj al-Shemali camp was apparently controlled by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.

Subsequent reports from Lebanon's state media cited "a number of deaths and injuries."

The Hamas-linked Shehab News Agency quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story