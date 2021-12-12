Jared Kushner, NGO sign Abraham Accords memorandum

The memo aims to build upon the ties between Israel and Arab countries laid by the Abraham Accords

Representatives from the Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI) along with an Israeli-Emirati-Bahraini NGO signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding to build upon the foundation of the Abraham Accords.

The memo, signed by the NGO Sharaka and AAPI leaders, aims to further strengthen ties between Israel and Arab countries laid by the accords over a year ago, US-based Arabic news channel Alhurra reported.

Present at the meeting was AAPI founder Jared Kushner, who played an important role in organizing the Abraham Accords.

According to Alhurra, AAPI’s goal is to "ensure that [the relationships between Abraham Accords countries] achieve their fullest potential and to counter the propaganda and adverse perceptions that have allowed the Arab-Israeli conflict to continue.”

The nonprofit Sharaka - founded by people from countries involved in the Abraham Accords - embodies “citizen diplomacy” and encourages closer diplomatic ties between the countries.

Sharaka and AAPI promote the agreements’ message of cooperation by seeking “influencers” from media, business, and academia.

They then bring such influencers to Arab countries and vice versa, according to Khaleej Times, a United Arab Emirates-based newspaper.

The organizations also work to improve inter-religious and cultural communication between the parties, as well as cooperation between academic and policy institutions, athletic clubs, and environmental organizations.

Robert Greenway, President of AAPI, told the Khaleej Times that grassroots collaboration is a key to further understand each other and minimize conflict.