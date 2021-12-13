Saudi, Iranian experts meet in Jordan over security

The 'security dialogue' was hosted by the Arab Institute for Security Studies in Jordan's capital Amman

Saudi Arabia and Iran sent experts to Jordan’s capital Amman to discuss security issues and cooperation between the regional rivals, Jordan’s official state news agency reported Monday.

The “security dialogue” was hosted by the Arab Institute for Security Studies, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

No attendees from either side were identified.

Discussions were in “an atmosphere of mutual respect,” the institute’s secretary-general Ayman Khalil said.

They covered issues such as reducing missile threats, ballistic weapons delivery vehicles, and technical measures needed to build confidence over Iran’s nuclear program, Petra reported.

The parties also reportedly considered cooperation over nuclear fuel.

A senior Iranian diplomat told Reuters that no official from Iran was present at the session.

"What was held in Amman was not an official meeting,” the diplomat said.

“But of course, such meetings between academics are useful to give a better understanding about realities between the two neighbors.”

According to Khalil, a follow-up session is expected to be hosted in Amman soon, Petra reported.

Riyadh and Tehran began direct talks this year with four rounds held in Iraq, and diplomacy among academics between the two nations took place in the past.

Rapprochement talks have been considered for months, but Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United Nations dismissed Iran’s attitude in negotiations with regional countries as “playing games,” The Times of Israel reported.

The reported session in Amman came during the Vienna talks over Iran’s nuclear activity.