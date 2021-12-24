Drink Dry: Alcohol-free beverages for the holidays

Drink Dry sells imitations of alcohol brands from all over the world to consumers throughout the Middle East

The United Arab Emirates-based marketplace Drink Dry is filling up the cabinets of families across the Middle East with their non-alcoholic beverages leading up to the holidays.

Founded as an e-commerce platform, the premium non-alcoholic drink service sells beverages from all over the world, initially starting in Dubai before expanding to the whole of the Middle East.

Erika Doyla, founder and Managing Director of Drink Dry, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the origin and purpose of her company.

“The growth and the demand from the consumers has just been incredible,” Doyla said.

She explained that due to the Covid pandemic “taking the world into its grips,” people are more concerned with their health and “what goes inside our bodies.”

“We all know that alcohol in moderation is okay, but too much of it is not okay," she continued.

Therefore, Drink Dry enters a space where alcohol is unacceptable or unwanted and where “water is boring" - where there is “the need for a celebratory drink” without the desire for alcohol.

“So we come in with our premium non-alcoholic beers, wines, and spirits,” Doyla said.

Using identical color schemes and bottles of widely recognized brands - such as their Familia Torres red wine - Drink Dry allows people who do not drink alcohol to join the fun.

“We give the same experience for the consumer to enjoy a glass of champagne… a glass of wine with their favorite food, or have fun with their friends making non-alcoholic cocktails.”